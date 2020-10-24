Torreira claims his issues at Arsenal were down to family problems

Lucas Torreira left Arsenal to join Atletico Madrid on loan this month, and claims that he was suffering in London.

The 24 year-old was a big hit at the Emirates initially, but his form was short-lived, and he eventually found it hard to fight his way back into a regular first-team role.

Mikel Arteta showed a clear preference for Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos last season, before promoting Mo Elneny into the first team squad this season as well as signing Thomas Partey, which all-but sealed the fate of Torreira.

The former Sampdoria midfielder has now stated that he and his family ‘suffered’ during their time in London, and he is already feeling better after his move.

‘I’ve suffered a lot of things, I had a lot of personal problems and more than anything my family also suffered,’ he told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion.

‘I know that I am a year on loan. But I’ve been here for four or five days and it seems like it’s a lot, because I’ve been treated very well.’

Torreira goes onto claim that he has always dreamed of playing for Atletico, and claims earning that move at his relatively young age is an achievement.

‘It is a new opportunity in my life, in which I have fought a lot, because Atletico has always been one of my dreams, one of my goals as a team,’ he added.

‘And being able to achieve it at the age of 24 is something very important.

‘It all depends on how I go during the season, which I hope is very good, and maybe in the future I can stay in the club.’

Torreira’s home issues make his downfall at Arsenal make sense, as he clearly had talent that he couldn’t hone into the team in his latter period with the club, but we will wish him well wherever he ends up playing in the long-term.

Will Arsenal and Atletico’s relationship be a potential issue for Torreira’s hopes of staying in Madrid?

