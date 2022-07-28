Torreira could sign a contract extension at Arsenal to ensure move to Valencia?

It is the worst kept secret in football that Lucas Torreira has no intention of playing for Arsenal ever again. As he said when Fiorentina pulled out of an agreement to sign the Uruguayan on a permanent basis: “There is no chance,” he said when asked about a possible Arsenal stay. “From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt, and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.”

“What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. So we’ll look for a new direction.”

Torreira was summoned to the USA, but whatever he discussed with Arteta he was quickly sent back to Europe, and it seems that he has a deal to join Valencia in La Liga.

Lucas Torreira’s agent Bentancur: “We have reached an agreement with Valencia, Gattuso wants him. We are gonna discuss with Arsenal – Arteta wants to see him in the pre season”, tells 100% Deporte. 🔴🇺🇾 #AFC “He had great numbers with AFC but we’ve pre agreement with Valencia”. pic.twitter.com/ciWaWMXOjC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

So, that looks cut and dried, but as usual of course, according to AS in Spain, Valencia don’t want to pay a transfer fee! This is what the AS report said: “Torreira, everything is said, it is Gattuso’s desire to reinforce the midfield with a player with hierarchy and experience. The problem is that he only has one year left on his contract at Arsenal and the English club wants to cash in on the Uruguayan. The agreement with the player is held by Valencia, which is waiting for Arsenal to make a move. One formula would be a renewal by the London club and include a purchase option in the transfer.”

So, just like Fiorentina, they want him for free this coming season, with the possibility of letting him return to Arsenal next summer if they decide they don’t want to buy him. Surely we can’t let this happen again?

