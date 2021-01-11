Torreira gets first start in a month and other Arsenal loan players update

Arsenal has an army of players out on loan this season. Some of them have been sent out to get valuable game time, while others have been sent out to get their value up so that they can be sold.

The club has given an update of their on-loan players on their website, here are some of them.

William Saliba was the Man of the Match in his second game for Nice against Metz. His team drew the game 1-1, but he gave a good account of himself.

Sead Kolasinac inspired Schalke 04 to a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in his first game since joining them on loan for the rest of the season.

Lucas Torreira has struggled for a starting place for much of the time that he has been at Atletico Madrid.

He started his first game since mid-December, but they were eliminated from the Spanish cup by Cornella.

Matteo Guendouzi made his 11th consecutive starts for Hertha Berlin as they lost 1-0 to Bielefeld.

Harry Clarke was on for the entirety of the game as Bournemouth beat his Oldham side in the FA Cup.

Tyreece John-Jules was on from the start as Doncaster eliminated Blackburn from the same competition.

Ben Sheaf started as his Coventry side lost 2-0 to Norwich.

Blackpool eliminated West Brom from the FA Cup with Daniel Ballard starting for them.

James Olayinka, Mark McGuinness, and Matt Smith were also in action for their loan teams.