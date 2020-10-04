Torreira joining Atletico, but will Arsenal get a replacement?

It has been confirmed today that Lucas Torreira has had his medical and should join Atletico Madrid for the season.
Photos: Lucas Torreira has undergone his medical at Atletico Madrid this afternoon. [@Dvinuesa] #afc pic.twitter.com/QIpkTSE9Lp
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 3, 2020
Although Arsenal is yet to confirm this on their website it surely is a huge blow to our side to lose another player. Despite him failing to show his true worth at Arsenal, I always felt he was a player that had talent and was able to give the team something whenever he was given the chance.
As it is only a loan deal for the season, we can hope that he plays well and gets back to the level that he was once at, the one that made Arsenal buy him in the first place. But in another blow to Arsenal, it has been confirmed that Atletico will have the chance to sign him permanently at the end of the season if they wish to do so. So, if he performs well, we could be saying a more permanent goodbye to him come the end of next season rather than getting him back a better player to use for next season!
As he makes way will that mean we will get to sign any replacement now that long-term target Aouar has decided to stay at Lyon? If rumours are to be believed, Lyon are supposedly finished with negotiations and will no longer be letting him go from their ranks after the 11pm deadline on Monday, so are we back to square one of not being able to push through key transfers!!!?
Whatever happens, if we have lost Torreira and won’t be replacing him, it will be a huge huge blow to Arteta and his plans as he needed to clear out to buy. But if we do not add any more then it will be another case of still lacking in creativity in the middle of our midfield.
I wish Torreira the best of luck, but I also hope that we can pull out the deadline day buy. Heres hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
We will surely get a replacement, I really don’t believe arsenal won’t buy a DM.
Yep, from Chelsea! 🤨
Arsenal already exceeds the 17 foreign players limit imposed by the EPL. Before they can bring in more from outside England and Wales, they need to ship out others.
At this stage, perhaps there is some merit in making Mesut Ozil a “a new signing”. Get the best out of him without spending extra cash. Be creative with what is already inside the club.
Or better yet, not sign Özil in the 25 man squad at all.
Leno, Runarsson
Bellerin, Cedric, AMN, Tierney, Saka
Gabriel, Luiz, Holding, Mari, Chambers
Elneny, Xhaka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Willock, ESR (U21)
Pepe, Willian, Auba, Laca, Nketiah, Martinelli
Sell Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac
Loan Nelson, Saliba
Exclude Özil
Space to bring 2 players. Shouldnt be that hard to be honest..
Why arsenal didn’t buy dacoure is beyond me…. Cheap, premier league experience, strong. No partey, no creative player…. Ẹdu only wants brazilllians
Looks like no one will be coming in.
Pity we can’t afford Declan Rice 🤔
Let’s watch and see.
Everton have bought perfectly and they are top of the league after 4 games.
If we don’t sign any midfielder then our season is doomed.
Except Arteta wants to work some magic with Ceballos, Xhaka, Elneny and Willock laughable midfield bunch
Because we or crap
We wont sign any quality players to busy trying to money pinch its gona cost us at end of season really thought with 2 more quality additions we could get in top 4 but now think we will come up short and fade away towards end of season prob finish around 6th we will live to regret this transfer window!!
I think a lot of us will be glued to deadline day tomorrow!!! Keep your expectations way down south!
Good luck to LT… he’ll do well in Spain I reckon! Will never forget that goal against the spuds… as well as his goals against the jackers! 🙂