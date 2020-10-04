Torreira joining Atletico, but will Arsenal get a replacement?

It has been confirmed today that Lucas Torreira has had his medical and should join Atletico Madrid for the season.

Photos: Lucas Torreira has undergone his medical at Atletico Madrid this afternoon. [@Dvinuesa] #afc pic.twitter.com/QIpkTSE9Lp — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 3, 2020

Although Arsenal is yet to confirm this on their website it surely is a huge blow to our side to lose another player. Despite him failing to show his true worth at Arsenal, I always felt he was a player that had talent and was able to give the team something whenever he was given the chance.

As it is only a loan deal for the season, we can hope that he plays well and gets back to the level that he was once at, the one that made Arsenal buy him in the first place. But in another blow to Arsenal, it has been confirmed that Atletico will have the chance to sign him permanently at the end of the season if they wish to do so. So, if he performs well, we could be saying a more permanent goodbye to him come the end of next season rather than getting him back a better player to use for next season!

As he makes way will that mean we will get to sign any replacement now that long-term target Aouar has decided to stay at Lyon? If rumours are to be believed, Lyon are supposedly finished with negotiations and will no longer be letting him go from their ranks after the 11pm deadline on Monday, so are we back to square one of not being able to push through key transfers!!!?

Whatever happens, if we have lost Torreira and won’t be replacing him, it will be a huge huge blow to Arteta and his plans as he needed to clear out to buy. But if we do not add any more then it will be another case of still lacking in creativity in the middle of our midfield.

I wish Torreira the best of luck, but I also hope that we can pull out the deadline day buy. Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman