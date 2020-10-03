Torreira medical confirmed as Arteta promises three days of decisions

It has been a very long and frustrating transfer window for Arsenal fans so far, but now it has come to the last few days of madness. It certainly looks like the Lucas Torreira move to Atletico Madrid is in the final stages as his agent has announced that he is set for “medicals” today. When asked whether Torreira was now unlikely to go to Roma, Pablo Betancur told InsideFutbol: “Yes, Roma is out. Now Atletico. Yes, tomorrow medical visits.”

We are all hopeful that the Uruguayan will be the first of many outgoing players to bring in funds for our main targets, as Mikel Arteta has made it clear that we now have to act in the transfer market as deadline day approaches. Arteta told the Metro: ‘Well, I am very confident in what we are trying to do internally. [I am getting] clarity and support from everybody at the club to try and improve the team if we can.

‘But most importantly as well, to get the right balance in the squad, for now and the way we want to evolve the squad in the future. We are all very much aligned but I’m afraid that I cannot give you any updates or news.

‘I think it is a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you’re going to have for the rest of the season.

‘We need to make some decisions in the next three days, I think everything has been delayed so much, not just us but probably every team because of the context that we’re in at the moment.

‘We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.’

Going by the Boss’ words, I am hopeful we will have a hell of a lot to talk about in the coming days, and we will be seeing the new arrivals coming in that will give Arteta the balance he is looking for in the Arsenal squad.

Fingers crossed….