Torreira recalls how spending quality time with talented Arsenal stars helped him

Lucas Torreira has opened up on sharing the dressing room with some top players at Arsenal.

The midfielder is still on the books of the Gunners, but he is spending this season out on loan at Fiorentina.

He has been shining for the Italian club and will likely join them on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.

If that happens, it would bring an end to a career that failed to take off after his first season at the Emirates.

Although his Arsenal career has not gone to plan, the midfielder has been lucky to share the dressing room with some top players like Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil, and he spoke about that in a recent interview.

He said via Cronache Di Spogliatoio: “Every time I go to the national team, I try to make the most of my proximity to certain champions. I have been lucky enough to meet many of them. At Arsenal, the first year, I didn’t speak English, but some in the team spoke Italian, like Sokratis, Stephan Lichsteiner and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“In the dressing room, Mesut Özil and Alexandre Lacazette sat next to me. Madness. You can imagine: me drinking mate, and them next to me. Here we are, in London. Remember when I told you about Fray Bentos meat? I didn’t leave the house much, I had a person who often brought me shopping.”

Arsenal has had a number of great players in the last few seasons, and this interview reminds us of when we had a squad that had some quality.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the current group. Someday our current players may well be seen as world-class as well.

