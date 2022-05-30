Torreira risks returning to Arsenal as Fiorentina struggles with money

Lucas Torreira’s future needs to be decided in the next 24 hours or he could return to Arsenal.

The midfielder has been out of favour at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has sent him out on loan to Atletico de Madrid and Fiorentina in the last two seasons.

He thrived at the Italian club and they have an option to make his transfer permanent for 15m euros.

It has been widely reported that they will take up that option and Arsenal also thinks he has done well to earn a permanent move away.

However, a report on Sport Witness claims he risks returning to the club now because time is ticking for the Italians to make the transfer permanent.

The clause expires on the 31st of May. If Fiorentina does not take up that option, Arsenal can place him on the transfer market for other suitors to move for the Uruguayan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be surprising if Fiorentina doesn’t sign Torreira permanently because he was one of their best players in the just-concluded season.

The midfielder is being eyed by other clubs and he will almost certainly get another team to play for next season if a move back to Florence fails to materialise.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny and how the latest news affects Arsenal’s transfer window