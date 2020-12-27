Torreira set for yet another transfer after poor spell at Atletico Madrid

Mundodeportivo says that Torino is eyeing a move for Arsenal loanee, Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan found playing time very hard to come by at Arsenal and he left the Emirates for the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Spaniards even sold Thomas Partey to Arsenal, a move that should have helped Torreira to see more football.

However, that never happened, and the midfielder is now back on the bench at another team.

He has started just two games for them this season as it appears that he isn’t exactly what the Spaniards expected when they loaned him from Arsenal.

The report is now saying that Torino is looking for a top player that would help them survive relegation, a task that has drawn them back to him.

The Italians were one of the teams that wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, but he chose to move to Spain instead.

Even though he isn’t a regular at Madrid, the report says that Arsenal would struggle to get the Spaniards to release him from his current loan agreement with them.

This is because Atletico isn’t expecting too much movement in the transfer window that opens in a few days.