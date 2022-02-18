Torreira’s agent confirms Arsenal will get £12.8m summer boost

The Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira has spent the whole of this season on loan from Arsenal at the Italian giants Fiorentina, after being told by Mikel Arteta that he was no longer in his plans.

Torreira appeared to be in a bad place in London and never seemed to settle, and when he had some family issues back in Uruguay it looked like he was willing to give up everything and return home to his family.

Arsenal bought Torreira from Sampdoria after an impressive season and a great Copa America, but after his unhappy time in London he spent a season in Spain with Atletico, but again found it hard to get games and was suffering menttally, but this season’s return to Italy seems to have rejuvenated the 26 year-old, and according to his agent Pablo Bentancur, Fiorentina will certainly be taking up the 15m Euro option to buy at the end of the season, despite any bad feeling from Arsenal about the failed Vlahovic deal in January.

“Fiorentina logically want to buy him because he is playing very well. He has returned to having an impressive continuity and dynamism,” Bentancur told Sport890, relayed by Fiorentina.it.

“Now, Arsenal are a bit angry because they wanted Vlahović. Fiorentina wanted to sell him, but the agents said he had to go to Juventus: you always do what the player wants… Lucas is happy in Florence and I think they will take him, to date he is one of the most loved players by the fans.”

Arsenal may only be getting back half of the fee they originally paid for Torreira, but at least there will actually be involved for a change. And it will be a nice little boost to Arsenal’s summer budget.

And great news for Lucas too, it’s good to see that he is enjoying his football again…