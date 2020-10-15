Torreira’s dad talks about why his son fell out of favour at Arsenal

Lucas Torreira’s dad has suggested that his son had to leave Arsenal because he isn’t fancied by the club’s manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Uruguayan has joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of this season after he fell out of favour at the Emirates.

He had been a crowd favourite in his first season at the club and he was one of the first players on the team sheet.

But his stock fell in his second season at the club and a change of manager made things worse for him.

He was linked with a return to Italy with Torino before Atletico made a late swoop and signed him from the Gunners.

His father, who also acts as his agent, Ricardo has now appeared to suggest that Arteta isn’t a fan of the former Sampdoria man.

He claimed that his son is a player that likes to make a contribution and he was very uncomfortable staying on the bench.

“Lucas has a huge heart and puts a lot of effort into everything he does,” his father said to Libertad Digital via Mirror Football.



“That’s why he’s not one of the players who likes to be on the bench waiting for minutes.

“He needs to show what he can give on the pitch. He’s encouraged with the game. And that happened at Arsenal.

“Lucas is honest and wants to leave his soul on the pitch, but that is defined by the coaches and for the current Arsenal manager he didn’t count.”