Torreira’s faces a huge summer as Atletico decides on his future

Lucas Torreira will have to sort out his future again after failing to impress Atletico Madrid while on loan there this season.

The Uruguayan is having a hard time in his career and is at a crossroads at the moment.

He doesn’t fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans and that is why the manager sanctioned his loan move away from the Emirates in the summer.

While Atletico is very much in the La Liga title race this season, he has contributed very little to their campaign so far.

The Spanish side has now decided that they won’t take him on loan for another campaign or sign him permanently, according to Mundo Deportivo.

This means the midfielder will return to Arsenal with no clue about where he will play football next season.

He has been linked with a return to South America, where he would be closer to his home.

However, Arsenal will have to almost waive any transfer fee for his signature before that can happen.

This is because teams from that region don’t have the financial power to sign a top player from Europe.

We expect arsenal to bolster their team in the summer and selling him will boost their transfer kitty.

But his poor form on-loan at Atletico means the Gunners might be stuck with him for the whole of next season.