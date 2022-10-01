“Total domination” Journalist delighted with Arsenal’s win over Tottenham

Give Me Sports Alex Batt, has reacted to Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Gunners went into the game as the top-ranked team in the Premier League.

Having failed their first big test by losing 3-1 to Manchester United, everyone was waiting to see how they would perform in this game.

Mikel Arteta’s side had a point to prove and vengeance on their minds after Spurs beat them to end their top-four hopes last season.

Arsenal rose to the occasion and won the game despite being pegged 1-1 at halftime.

This is a huge result for them and Batt reckons they dominated Spurs in the fixture.

Batt tweeted:

“Christ Arsenal make me happy when they perform like that. What a feeling. Total domination.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Tottenham is not an easy feat, and Arsenal deserves some praise.

Antonio Conte has turned the Lilywhites into one of the toughest sides in the league and that is why they were unbeaten before the match.

However, Arsenal showed they are even tougher with this sublime victory.

Maybe now people will start taking us more seriously and start to consider us as title challengers.