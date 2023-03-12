“Totally dominant” Journalist praises Arsenal for performance against Fulham

The Daily Telegraph’s Sam Dean has praised Arsenal for their 3-0 win against Fulham this afternoon as they retain a five-point advantage over Manchester City.

The Gunners went into the game after a tough 2-2 draw against Sporting CP on Thursday, but they still managed to earn the win from the fixture to continue their push for the title.

Dean watched as a superb first-half performance was enough to help the Gunners win the game and tweeted afterwards:

“After a Europa League knockout game on Thursday night, that is pretty much as good a performance and result as Arsenal could have expected. Totally dominant in the first half, especially. Odegaard, Trossard, Partey and Saliba all outstanding. And Jesus is back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Fulham is not an easy task; as tricky opponents go, they are one of the toughest we could face.

The Cottagers couldn’t lay a glove on us because our players knew the importance of the game and went on the attack as relentlessly as they could.

If they start games as good as this, we will win many more matches in the league and Europa League, which could translate to at least one trophy at the end of the season.