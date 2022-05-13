Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal – Blame the players, not Arteta, for Spurs defeat

Blame the players, not Arteta, for Spurs defeat by Jonbo
Win, lose or draw, you do it as a team. Everyone is responsible, but at different levels. The Spurs defeat gives the “Arteta out” contingent a nice bit of ammunition to work with, but I wouldn’t say there was much Arteta could have done. The majority of the blame has to go to the players.
Arteta picked the correct team, even with Holding’s selection, which he couldn’t win with whatever he did. Holding’s sending off allows some to question as to why White didn’t start? However, drop Holding, Arteta then gets criticised for leaving out one of our most in-form players. Classic no win situation.
Everything else was fine with the lineup. We started the game on the front foot, causing a few problems. Equally, Spurs were working on our defence as well. Pretty even start… until the individual errors.
One can pick apart tactics, formation, starting lineup, and put that on the manager, but one thing ANY manager can not legislate for is individual errors. That’s what cost us!
Why Cedric decided to go with the exact same shove in the back as Mustafi did a few years back against Spurs, was ridiculous! Especially with the option of VAR as well. If that wasn’t bad enough, Holding manages to get not one, but two, braindead yellows in just 32 minutes!
The Davis yellow early on for bringing down Saka was what a smart booking looks like. He took one for the team because Saka was going to be in a really dangerous position. Both of Holding’s bookings were completely unnecessary, especially the second one.
Then just a few minutes later, before Arteta even had time to process the sending off, it’s 2-0. Game over! If we could have got to half-time at 1-0, we had a chance, but 2-0, with a man less, away to a top team, made it almost impossible. 3-0 right at the start of the second half killed any slim chance of a comeback.
Arteta blamed the ref for destroying the game, but what other option did the ref have? I disagree with Arteta on that. Holding lost the plot, and let everyone down. He had been warned, was already on a yellow, yet decided to ignore it all. The ref was spot on.
It’s not to say every time we’ve had a man sent off that Arteta’s blameless, but I have lost count the amount of times these dismissals have occurred at really crucial points in a game. It’s always when the scores are either level, or one goal in it, and always with plenty of time on the clock. We never seem to get red cards right at the end of a game, or when we’ve already built up a healthy lead.
So I cannot see how anyone can criticise the manager for this one. Terrible individual errors, the second goal coming right after the sending off, an hour with a man less, and away to an in-form, top team with a deadly attack. It was the stuff of nightmares!
Overall, defeat was a very real possibility going into this game, it’s just so frustrating how it panned out. I am so angry with Cedric and Holding! I cannot imagine what on earth they were thinking?
The only positive thing is that nothing has changed. It’s still in our hands. Win our last two games and it’s Champions League qualification. We just have to hope that our players have no more brain farts!
Jonbo
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
You’re right! They’re all BaaaaD boys. How could the manager be held responsible.
Yes let’s just blame the players ,why not blame the fans maybe the owner or better still let’s blame Wenger and Emery as well
.😂😂😂😂
So if we get 4th that will be because of the players then and nothing to do with Arteta .
“If the soldiers lack discipline, the fault lies at their commander”
Arteta is not blameless. Not the first red card during his,tenure.
Nevertheless, its still in our hands. Monday is day of reckoning for all of Arsenal, especially MA.
Dump
When the team and players are doing well it’s arteta’s master class has improved them bla bla bla
Do you need to know who’s job it is to know players weaknesses and strengths?
The players where put in uncomfortable situations holding is poor in high line because of his lack of pace and leaving him with son with such a line. It is not holdings fault it’s the manager for failing to maximize his players strengths and minimize their weaknesses
Blame the referee instead. Holding wasn’t faultless, but he didn’t deserve his second yellow card
Arteta did the right thing by blaming the officials in the interview, because Soares, Holding and the other Gunners need morale support for our remaining games. Arsenal should’ve submitted a formal complaint to the FA
Haha
Yes holding’s second yellow was not a yellow card it’s a blatant staight red
He was just a lucky man
Holding just raised his elbow slightly and Son’s head wouldn’t have hit it, if Son didn’t go down. See the replay
Really?
Are you real or just a biased fan
Honestly no one would have complained if that was given as a straight red
Football have rules that’s what counts not Ur opinion
Knob end. Why was Son not sent for elbowing holding in the head. Why was Kane not penalised at Liverpool for taking out Jota. Football has rules as you rightly say, I would like to see them used ALL of the time.
The video evidence clearly showed Son used his head to hit Holding’s elbow, not the other way around
Gai, the truth is the manager, certain players and referees all have their share of the blame. Holding and Cedric are not without fault., Refree calls not perfect and Arteta knows he can do better tactically. Everyone can always do better. Hope they all learn something. We look forward and optimistic about us beating Newcastle on Monday.
The referee didn’t even bother to see the replay, before brandishing the second yellow card for Holding. If the FA are willing to fix their mistakes, they should field a better referee in Newcastle
The sad fact is that if Holding wasn’t sent off then, he would have been the next time he fouled Son. He was on a mission!
Admin Pat, we couldn’t predict what would happen next if Holding wasn’t sent off
Holding was rash. But I expected him to use his experience as our most senior CB, if he survived the second yellow card
@Jonbo you are correct we can’t blame the manager for stupid schoolboy error from our players especially Holding and Soares and lately I feel like Saka is not giving us that much drive in attack but it might be that he is playing with a injury but i still think the Champion spot is for us to loose it,but at the moment lets rally behind our young team and support them now they need us more then before.
A disaster of a night for us and we can blame who ever. Its always a bad feeling losing a game and especially against the spuds but let me ask this question to everyone.
would we have taken this position at the start of season. 2 games to go against Newcastle and Everton, sitting in 4th
1 point clear of 5th after losing the first 3 games?
I certainly would have.
What about you?
Without question.
Obviously will be gutted if we fail to get CL this season but at the beginning of season I wanted top six built on the back of a cohesive young squad that will get better.
The only other thing I was hoping for was a united fanbase. Two out of three ain’t bad.
There are too many teens in this group, I presume.
Always making an ant hill of every post!
FFS…..Arsenal is our club and our allergiance have to show in the way we react to articles, should we want to critize, we shouldn’t do that like babies.
Banter constructively rather than nutcases
What makes me laugh is seeing excuses lining up already if we miss out on top 4..
Many have not gotten over the fact that Emery maginary missed out but yet excuses is lined up for our precious son
4 points with 3 games to go
All we needed was a draw and not to conced the first goal we seem to be lost when ever we conced the first goal
Who can confidently expect the team to win at Newcastle and Everton as a fan you can believe it is possible but nothing gives you confident about this team to deliver
I complained how last night could be a game changer and momentum could be everything with few games left
Now we can not even go into any game expecting a clean sheet, God help us if spurs manage to win against Burnley and we conced 1st against Newcastle it will be game over
Gun do
If’s & but’s
What if the spuds lose and we win
Is that a game changer
Stay positive
I expected us to get at least get a draw if not a win..we didn’t
You have heard it a million times .the table never lies at the end of the season so let’s play out the last 2 games and then we can assess if the team and manager has had a good or bad season. So far so good and 4th Is where we sit.
,👍 thanks man
It’s not just easy been an arsenal man
Some so called supporters will never be satisfied with anything that doesn’t fit their agenda. Gun down -the name says it all. Go and buy a white jersey and sit with that crowd little boy. We have been through tougher times and come out smiling before now. Newcastle and Everton are not pushovers but if you don’t believe we can beat both, don’t bother calling yourself a supporter.
Injuries,red card are going to make things harder now.
The blame should go to we the fans for not believing in our players before the game.so much negativity.let us support our team for the two remaining matches. I believe by next season if Arteta decide to move Holding and Cedric out of the team fans will not come here to abuse him.
This is what I was afraid of,MA making the wrong chances and trying to be too clever, especially if the team has been on a winning streak.i have always favoured like for like replacements (when possible)moving Tomi actually weakened both sides if not all our defense.had we stuck with Tomi as RB, our only worry, weakness would have been the LB position and all we had to do is to give whoever played as LB more protection/help.
The players and Arteta seem paralyzed by pressure and adversity. When pressure is applied, they bottle it.
Mentality is still an ongoing concern with the players and manager. All their talk in the media and they crumble in the end.
Players made stupid mistakes, yet these ejections continue under Arteta. Blaming ref and protecting Holding infuriated me.
His ejection killed off any chance we had, 10 men away at spuds and it’s over. Instead of blaming ref, rather Arteta just said individual unforced errors hurt the team and crippled our chances.
It’s not throwing Holding under a bus, but rather making him accountable for his brainless damaging error of judgment after being warned first and then yellow carded!