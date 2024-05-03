Tottenham and Arsenal reportedly both aiming for the same Premier League midfielder

If you were to predict where Everton midfielder Amadou Onana will play next, Arsenal and Tottenham would reportedly be the two sides to go with.

Amadou Onana has wowed Toffees fans in the Premier League for several seasons. Despite Everton’s ups and downs in the PL, the Belgian international has stood out.

Those who follow the 22-year-old describe him as a combative, ball-winning center midfielder known for his physicality, aerial skill, and ability to intercept and pass possession efficiently.

Everton are apparently willing to let him move for around £45 million. And according to Caught Offside, this should be good news for Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham, both of which have him high on their transfer lists.

According to the publication, Arsenal had the midfielder on their radar in the winter, but unlike some reports, they did not make any actual moves to secure his services.

Aside from Spurs, Arsenal, and Newcastle, Barcelona are admirers of the former Lille midfielder, but they may struggle to seal his deal due to their financial constraints, as they cannot spend heavily due to FFP.

Everton would prefer that the midfielder join Barcelona rather than a Premier League opponent, but this is unlikely. It is clear that Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle have a financial advantage in this contest.

If Onana joins, he will undoubtedly be a significant refreshment to the Arsenal midfield. As flexible as he is, it may simply be up to Mikel Arteta to know where to field him alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Daniel O

WHAT DO WE THINK OF TOTTENHAM! Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…