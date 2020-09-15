Tottenham are Arsenal Womens’ next hurdle on the road to FA Cup glory

Arsenal Women’s route to the final becomes clearer!

Arsenal Womens team’s next fixture comes on the 26th September against our bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

They will face off against Spurs in the quarterfinals of the Women’s FA Cup and if they are successful in beating their rivals, they will then have the task of facing either Leicester City or Manchester City in an away fixture for the Semi-finals, this fixture will then take place on either Wednesday September 30th or Thursday October 1st.

Progression even further in this competition would then see the women end up in the final and although the game is not confirmed as yet, it is due to be played on the 31st of October at Wembley.

But in between the final and the semi-final our ladies have the small task of trying to maintain their emphatic and unbeaten start to the WSL by facing off against, Bristol City Women, Brighton Women and another match against our north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur Women.

Of course boasting a double win over Spurs within a few weeks would be lovely especially as that would be the last game we play before our hopeful final at Wembley.

And just like our men’s team, the women also hold the record for being the most successful team in the FA Cup, with a record number of 14 titles to their name, the latest one coming in the 2015/16 season.

Both teams obviously love the competition, as we know we have a very strong history and success rate in the FA Cup and long may it continue for both of our men and women’s team.

Although it is a tough task for any team to get to a final, to get there you have to sometimes play and beat only the best teams in the world. As they say to beat the best, you have to play the best.

What do you rate of our Women’s chances against the Spuds, Gooners?

Shenel