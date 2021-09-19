Tottenham attempts to land long-term Arsenal target for free next summer

Tottenham is looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of German defender, Matthias Ginter.
Sky Germany first linked the Gunners with a move for him last year as they looked for long-term solutions to their defensive problems.
They couldn’t sign him at the time with the report claiming that Chelsea also had an interest in him.
The defender is now approaching the end of his time at Borussia Monchengladbach and he will leave them for free next summer.
This has increased competition for his signature with Todofichajes claiming Spurs hope to bring him to England.
The Lilywhites faces serious competition from Bayern Munich with the report claiming that the player favours moving to Bavaria.
However, it insists that if Bayern cannot get the deal sorted, he would not rule out moving to the Premier League with Arsenal and Tottenham keen.
Arsenal has strengthened their defence with the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in the last two summers.
However, top clubs constantly bolster their squad and the Gunners could do likewise when they get the chance to.
At 27, Ginter is at the peak of his career and could be the perfect centre back to help turn Arsenal into a top club again.
Ginter is steady but we are now signing younger players with higher ceilings.
We have a new clear plan.
Young, maleable, no frill, disciplined players.
6 new young profile players came in
Jan and summer we will try to complete.
Offloading those we don’t need will continue.
Torreira Bellerin Kolasinac Lacca/Auba.
Sort out the Saliba Guendouzie issues.
Decide on Niles Nelson and Nketiah.
Cedric Elneny Mari. Xhaka replacement?
Add a new DM CAM and striker.
Bring through a couple of academy players.
12 moths from now we will be a top 4 candidate.
@fairfan
With all of that and the right man management and tactics, we might just win some silver…IJS
Nope, Saliba returning next year, hopefully he will get his chance to compete for that CB spot.
We DEFINITELY do not need another CB in the mix when Saliba returns.
A top top striker and Bissouma would be a good start, and maybe another winger or 2 if we make it back into European football.
Otherwise, I’d play
Ramsdale
Tomi White. Gabriel. Tierney
Partey. Lokogna/ Odegaard
Saka. ESR. Pepe
as much as possible to get them experience and chemistry; cohesion and confidence is key going forward.
Hopefully the days of cutting and chopping lineup every game are gone until we get back into European football