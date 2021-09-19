Tottenham attempts to land long-term Arsenal target for free next summer

Tottenham is looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of German defender, Matthias Ginter.

Sky Germany first linked the Gunners with a move for him last year as they looked for long-term solutions to their defensive problems.

They couldn’t sign him at the time with the report claiming that Chelsea also had an interest in him.

The defender is now approaching the end of his time at Borussia Monchengladbach and he will leave them for free next summer.

This has increased competition for his signature with Todofichajes claiming Spurs hope to bring him to England.

The Lilywhites faces serious competition from Bayern Munich with the report claiming that the player favours moving to Bavaria.

However, it insists that if Bayern cannot get the deal sorted, he would not rule out moving to the Premier League with Arsenal and Tottenham keen.

Arsenal has strengthened their defence with the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in the last two summers.

However, top clubs constantly bolster their squad and the Gunners could do likewise when they get the chance to.

At 27, Ginter is at the peak of his career and could be the perfect centre back to help turn Arsenal into a top club again.