Tottenham battling Arsenal for signature of multiple winner

After pipping Arsenal to a place in the Premier League’s top four, Tottenham is now looking to beat them to the signature of Gabriel Jesus.

Both North London clubs battled for the last UCL spot in the final few games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners looked to be in a good position, but a run of poor results helped Spurs to move ahead of them and finish fourth.

They would now look to bolster their respective squads, and one player that Arsenal has been eyeing is Manchester City’s Jesus.

The striker is likely to leave the Etihad this summer after City signed Erling Haaland, and Arsenal wants to reunite him with Mikel Arteta after the pair worked together at City before Arteta left.

However, The Telegraph claims Spurs have now entered the race and they are looking to beat their neighbours to his signature.

The report claims the Brazilian’s agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has confirmed the Lilywhites’ interest to them.

Finishing inside the top four has given Tottenham a boost in getting some of the best players on the market.

In this race for Jesus, they might win if he wants to join a club playing in the Champions League.

However, he might struggle to bench Harry Kane, which means Arsenal can sign him if we agree to make the striker our main man.