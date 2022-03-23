Tottenham believe they can catch Arsenal in Top Four race, is it possible?

So, we all can sit back and take stock in the international break, and Mikel Arteta will be praying that all the Arenal players return refreshed and injury-free ready for the crucial last quarter of the fixture list.
Tottenham are currently only 3 points behind us in the table with a North London derby still to come. If we lose the derby we will still have one game in hand, but it could be argued that our rivals have the easiest run in compared to us. Other than the Arsenal game, here are Tottenham’s remaining fixtures….
Obviously there is still some way to go, and there are no “easy” games in the EPL any more, so there will still be nail-biting moments to come, but according to Hugo Lloris, speaking to HITC, Spurs belive they are far from beaten yet. “There are nine games to go,” he said.
“So, 27 points is a lot on the table.
“We need consistency. But we believe that we can do it. I think it’s important to keep this ambition high and to push together.
“It’s the international break. It’s important to manage it well and get back strong, then return for the final race.”
Just for comparison, here is Arsenal’s run-in as we aim to return to the Champions League….
I am of course hopeful that Liverpool will give them a beating, and I would love to see Newcastle give them a shock after the break, but could Fourth Place be decided by the North London Derby?
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s more than 100% possible.
We are just 3 points ahead with about 10 games to play. About 30 points to play for.
As mentioned many times in this site and in other media, they have the easiest fixtures as compared to the other fourth place challengers. I hope Kane will be unfit after returning from his international duty
It’s not matches v City, Liverpool or Chelsea whch will define our season. It is the 1-0 v Norwich at home and the away 1-0 v Burnley, Villa and Wolves which count most. We need 5/9 from the away games at Palace, Southampton and Newcastle. Beat Leeds Brighton and Everton at home to reach 68 points. Then we need 5/12 from Man U at home Spurs, Westham and Chelsea away to reach 73.
Spurs v Arsenal will be a tough game. We defeated them at the Emirates so they will be looking to revenge. However, the icing on the cake is defeating them again….
I think it is still a long way for the season to end, about a quarter of it is yet to be played. Anything could happen within this time span, there will be ups anddowns for all teams. The team with the most consistency will make it to the top 4. Given our current form and confidence, I am sure we will be fighting till the end and something tells me that the final CL spot could even be decided on the last day of the PL. That said, hope we continue our good form and remain injury free. Time we returned to the CL. We are Arsenal and we deserve to be there, our history speaks for itself.
We don’t deserve to be there we are hopeless in Europe.
If we end in Top Four, of course we desrve it!
Ignore him he is just trying to be a leader,what makes him think we will drop points more than they will despite having a game at hand.yeah they stand a chance to do it provided they can grab all 27 points remaining but not until we give them a beaten of their lives and shatter their hopes infront of their home crowd.
In reverse fixture we have lost points against crystal palace, Brighton, Chelsea, man united, everton. Other than these we still need to play direct rival Tottenham and west ham. So among 10 we have 7 tough games. So finger crossed at present. We have to play each game as final if we have to have any chance of qualifying for champions league. Moreever 4th might not be enough if west ham wins Europa.
Reckon if we beat United at home or Spuds away 4th is ours
Of course it is possible. Just like it is possible for us to catch Chelsea.
I’m trying to be focused on the strength of character from the players which is half the battle. The never say die attitude
Tricky fixtures are Burnley for Spurs as they will be scrapping and Everton for us, if they haven’t pulled clear of the relegation tousle. Easy on paper but it rarely works out like that
Of course it is possible.
I obviously hope we can hold on till the end
Just have a funny feeling we are going to end up third,
My reason is and am going after history here, we always finished strong especially when we are playing free flow football as a team.
If one looks at the Villa match, even though the score line was thin, we were in good control of the match and I suspect there will be quite a few others like that.
Am predicting we will be winning seven of the remaining match along with drawing two I can’t predict the Chelsea one