Tottenham believe they can catch Arsenal in Top Four race, is it possible?

So, we all can sit back and take stock in the international break, and Mikel Arteta will be praying that all the Arenal players return refreshed and injury-free ready for the crucial last quarter of the fixture list.

Tottenham are currently only 3 points behind us in the table with a North London derby still to come. If we lose the derby we will still have one game in hand, but it could be argued that our rivals have the easiest run in compared to us. Other than the Arsenal game, here are Tottenham’s remaining fixtures….



Obviously there is still some way to go, and there are no “easy” games in the EPL any more, so there will still be nail-biting moments to come, but according to Hugo Lloris, speaking to HITC, Spurs belive they are far from beaten yet. “There are nine games to go,” he said.

“So, 27 points is a lot on the table.

“We need consistency. But we believe that we can do it. I think it’s important to keep this ambition high and to push together.

“It’s the international break. It’s important to manage it well and get back strong, then return for the final race.”

Just for comparison, here is Arsenal’s run-in as we aim to return to the Champions League….



I am of course hopeful that Liverpool will give them a beating, and I would love to see Newcastle give them a shock after the break, but could Fourth Place be decided by the North London Derby?

