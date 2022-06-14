Tottenham blows Arsenal away to close in on Premier League midfielder

Tottenham will beat Arsenal to the signature of Yves Bissouma after they reached an agreement with Brighton on a £25million deal.

The midfielder has been a long-term target of the Gunners, and he recently dropped a hint that he would gladly move to the Emirates.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side has been slow to make signings this summer and have now missed out on his signature, according to The Sun.

The report claims he was entering the last year of his deal at the Amex, and Spurs capitalised on it to sign him for a fee believed to be a steal.

The midfielder was the subject of interest from Aston Villa in January, but their bid was rejected out of hand.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma is one of the finest midfielders in England, and we should have added the Malian to our squad.

With Thomas Partey constantly injured, we need another midfielder who can deputise in his absence and partner him in midfield as well.

Bissouma seems suited for that role, but now we will struggle to convince him to join us because he will want the prospect of playing in the Champions League.