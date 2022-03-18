Tottenham boss reacts to Arteta’s fixture frustration with little dig

Conte aims dig at Arsenal

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has aimed a dig towards his North London rivals Arsenal in his latest press conference.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was clearly not happy with the way their fixtures were rearranged and made his frustration clear in his comments.

The Spaniard said, “Thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. [I’m] very, very happy.”

"I think it's not right to speak about fair and unfair." 🤐 After Mikel Arteta complained about fixture congestion, Antonio Conte says that he hasn't forgotten the postponement of the North London Derby which Arsenal requested to call off in January. pic.twitter.com/aRzPpHtbcF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2022

Arteta’s annoyance is understandable. The Gunners take on Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime, which will be their third game in seven days.

The next match post Villa the Gunners play is against Crystal Palace on the 5th of April. The rescheduled match against Liverpool could have been easily slotted between the Villa and Palace game.

Especially when Jurgen Klopp’s team had no fixture between 21st March and 2nd April.

However, Conte was not pleased to hear Arteta’s comments in his own press conference. When asked about the Arsenal manager’s remark, the former Chelsea boss said, “I only want Arteta to remember the game between Tottenham and Arsenal.”

Antonio Conte, who has previously been suspended from management due to match-fixing allegations, questioning Arteta’s integrity for postponing a game via the same loophole that every team in the country used is honestly too ironic. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 18, 2022

He continued, “My answer is enough if someone wants to speak about fair. I don’t forget this. I don’t want to speak about fair or unfair.”

In my opinion, both of them are not wrong. Covid has left us in a unique ecosystem where postposing matches have become a norm.

The problem lies in the hands of the Premier League. To begin with, the association should not have come to the conclusion of giving the teams a free card.

The academy players and the fans, especially the ones who travelled long distances, would have benefited the most if no Premier League match was postponed.

And I think, that would have been the perfect answer to the problem we have had on our hands since the start of the pandemic.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta speaks after Liverpool defeat “Arsenal were the better team”