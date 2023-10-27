Tottenham challenging Arsenal for the signature of in-form striker

Santiago Gimenez, the Mexico international known for his prolific scoring, has become the subject of a transfer battle between North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Gimenez has been consistently finding the back of the net, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities with 15 goals and three assists in just 11 competitive games this season while playing for Feyenoord.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have expressed strong interest in signing him, with Fabrizio Romano confirming his status as a target for the Gunners. The transfer insider mentioned on his YouTube channel that Tottenham is also closely monitoring the player.

Both clubs consider Gimenez a significant talent and are expected to compete for his signature when he eventually departs from his current club. His impressive goal-scoring record has made him a highly sought-after prospect in the transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Santiago Gimenez is a sensation and it is difficult not to notice him as he keeps scoring.

However, we must not rush to make our judgement on him. Instead, we need to take our time and see if he can consistently deliver this way for a long time before adding him to our group.

