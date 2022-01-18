Tottenham could steal a march on Arsenal in the race for wing-back

Tottenham has joined Arsenal in the race for Middlesbrough right back, Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and he has been in wonderful form there.

His performances have caught the eye of several clubs around the English top flight.

Arsenal has been arguably the best club for talented players to join recently and could turn Spence into a top professional.

However, they are not the only club that has been watching his development this season.

Sky Sports reports that Tottenham and Leeds United are interested in a move for him as well.

However, the former is the suitor Arsenal should be worried about the most.

The report says Spurs have been monitoring him for a long time and are now considering making their move for him this month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because Antonio Conte loves to set his team up with wing-backs, Spurs will find Spence very attractive.

However, Arsenal cannot allow them to sign him, especially if he has truly impressed them.

Waiting until the end of the season to sign him is good, but if that would see us miss out, then we need to act this month.

He has already played for two clubs, so we can allow him to remain at the City Ground to continue his development on loan.