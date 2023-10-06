Tottenham defender reveals how “intense” it was to play against Arsenal’s “great player” Saka

The North London derby a few weeks ago was remarkable; Spurs managed to prevent us from extending our winning streak against them. The game was exciting and fierce, and certain battles had us holding our breath.

Many people were excited about the Destiny Udogie vs. Bukayo Saka duel. In the end, some of us felt Saka didn’t do enough to expose the young Tottenham full back, whom he should have exploited since he was playing his first derby, which must have been an overwhelming experience, and he even received a yellow card early in the game.

Udogie recently told Football London how difficult it is to play against Bukayo Saka.

The Italian full back said, “It was a great battle against Saka; it was not easy! It was my first time playing against him. I knew he was a great player, and Arsenal use him a lot; they give him the ball, so it was a nice challenge.

”I got booked early, but I believed in myself and my quality, so I left him to receive the first touch, but after that, I was there with him. It was very intense, but I’m happy with the good performance.”

Even still, in conceding how tough an opponent Saka is, you may have noticed him hinting at how evident it is that we rely on Saka so much that teams may come to a game with one obvious tactical strategy, which is to nullify Saka, which is what opponents have been doing. Our English starboy has been targeted three times in a row, which has left him injured.

Regardless of how talented Saka is, Arteta must limit his minutes moving forward, and a suitable backup should be signed for him in the winter. We were hoping to be surprising this season, and relying too heavily on one player isn’t helping.

Darren N

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…