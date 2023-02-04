Tottenham definitely lost the transfer window to Arsenal and Chelsea

The Gooners don’t brag about it, but signing Leandro Trossard was a brilliant move. The Belgian international is versatile, and he may be having his best season in the Premier League since his debut.

Trossard has been in the Premier League for three seasons and scored eight goals last season. Prior to that, he had scored five league goals in a row. Trossard is on pace to set a personal goal record this season with 7 goals in 17 games.

Stan Collymore believes Arsenal’s signing of Trossard alone is a better deal than Tottenham’s determined pursuit of Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro. Tottenham’s major winter signing was Pedro Porro, who was signed on a £5 million loan deal with a £39 million option to buy clause.

“Pedro Porro came in from Sporting Lisbon. It’s a great move for him, but he’s an average player that’ll be told to do a job. When you compare that kind of signing to the ones Chelsea are making, sure, it may be unfair to compare any club to them because they’re blowing everyone out of the water at the moment, but even Arsenal’s signing of Trossard, Spurs fans must be pulling their hair out thinking, “Why couldn’t we have got him?” Stan Collymore said on Caught Offside.

It’s amusing to hear Spurs being teased about why they couldn’t muster the courage to beat Arsenal to Leandro Trossard’s deal. Nevertheless, for all the brilliant moves Arsenal made last month, Arteta and Edu deserve all the credit.

Darren N