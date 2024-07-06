Tottenham drops out of Nico Williams race to make life easier for Arsenal

Tottenham has dropped out of the race for Nico Williams, giving Arsenal a chance to sign the attacker.

Top clubs in the Premier League and Europe are interested in adding Williams to their squad after his stunning performance at Euro 2024.

The youngster has been showcasing his talents for Athletic Bilbao over the years and continues to prove he could be an important player for a top club.

Williams insists he is happy at his current club, but that hasn’t stopped interest in his signature.

Most people believe he will change clubs due to the high level of interest, and Tottenham was one of the clubs that wanted to sign him ahead of Arsenal.

However, Team Talk reports that the Lilywhites have exited the race for financial reasons, as the deal would be too costly for them.

The report claims he earns £170,000 per week, making him the second-highest earner at Tottenham. There is no player earning £200,000 per week on their team, so they cannot offer him a significantly higher salary.

It is great to hear that a rival has left the race for a top player like Williams, and that improves our chances of signing him.

