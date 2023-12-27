Tottenham edges ahead of Arsenal in the race for £25million youngster

Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly in a competitive pursuit of Belgian talent Arthur Vermeeren, and the battle for his signature is expected to unfold with several twists before he potentially changes clubs.

The teenage prospect from Royal Antwerp has garnered interest from various European clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, during the current season. Vermeeren is anticipated to depart Antwerp in the next two transfer windows, with both Arsenal and Tottenham expressing a keen interest in securing his services.

As per a report from The Sun, Tottenham is currently leading the race for Vermeeren’s signature and is prepared to acquire him in the upcoming transfer window for a fee of £25 million. This amount is deemed sufficient to persuade his current club to sell, and Arsenal would need to match or exceed this figure to emerge victorious in the race for the young Belgian’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vermeeren has been a fantastic player for his present side since he broke into their first team and is destined for a bigger team on the continent.

Tottenham is bold to put that much money on his signature, and we must show we also want him by making a better offer.

Otherwise, we will lose him to our neighbours, which may be embarrassing.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…