Tottenham and Arsenal look set to battle it out for Memphis Depay’s signing from Barcelona, with the Catalan club in desperate need of a financial boost.

Barca have been told that they must offload players before they can register any more players this summer, just as was the situation 12 months ago, and their intention to sign both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha has been made public.

While Spurs are believed to be close to signing Clement Lenglet on an initial loan deal to aid their cause a little, they are claimed to have enquired about the availability of Depay also, and we are claimed to be interested also.

The DailyMail (citing Sport.es) claims that his intention is to play Champions League football which initially puts us on the backfoot, but the report also adds that movement is slow, and it won’t hurt to try our hand at signing him for the bargain £17 Million which is being mooted.

As much as Depay’s time in the Premier League could have been described as a flop previously, I wouldn’t read too much into his short stint at Manchester United where he was hardly used, and given the fact that he probably made the jump to the physical English division too young.

He is more physical and mature at this point in his career, and he could well feel that he has unfinished business in the PL, but it doesn’t look like his exit will be wrapped up swiftly.

Patrick

