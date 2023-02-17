Tottenham fan admits in court to kicking Aaron Ramsdale

A Tottenham fan who booted Aaron Ramsdale in the back at the end of the North London derby has pleaded guilty to assault in court.

The England goalkeeper and Spurs fans behind his goal had a go at each other during the match, which is normal.

However, at the end of the fixture, while Ramsdale went to take his water bottle, Spurs fan, Joseph Watts, kicked the Gunners number one in the back.

He has now been charged to court and a report on The Sun reveals the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

This is a major step towards stopping fans from attacking players in the grounds around the Premier League and Watts is set to be banned from football stadiums for life.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal fans let tempers flare in the game against Manchester City and must learn from this to control their emotions.

At the end of the day, it is just a game of football and it is played for just 90 minutes.

The players must feel safe and if we are hostile towards the players of a particular team, they will likely treat our players the same way when we visit their stadiums.

