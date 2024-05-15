Postecoglu furious as Tottenham show their hatred of Arsenal by doing the Poznan when Man City score

So, it now looks certain that Arsenal can only hope that West Ham come up with a miracle on the last day of the season for Arsenal to win the League, and I am sure there are many thousands of Tottenham fans that went home with smiles on their faces after having watched their team lose at home to Man City.

There was much talk about whether Tottenham would even try to get something from Man City before the game, but very few Arsenal fans believed they would help us, and we were proved right when the Spurs fans erupted and started doing the Poznan as soon as Haaland scored the opening goal.

What class…..

Their manager Ange Postecoglu was adamant before the game that his team and fans would be only concentrating on winning the game and trying to seure Champions League football, but he was severely disillusioned of that fact and was even seen arguing with his own fans during the game for cheering Man City.

Even his comments after the game showed how angry he was and it would be a great surprise if he stays at Spurs for next season. Listen to this…..

Ange Postecoglou when asked about what he’s building at Tottenham: “The last 48 hours to me have revealed the foundations are pretty fragile” 😳 He is absolutely furious 😡 🔗 https://t.co/gku2aHNt5M pic.twitter.com/9sxBY5ivHP — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 14, 2024

His anger is obvious, and it seems he has now been made very aware of Tottenham’s small-club mentality, and I can’t see any other outcome, and the similarity to Conte’s departure a few years ago is eerily remembered.

So to finish this, I am going to add a comment from JustArsenal last night after Tottenham’s defeat, which is a very interesting observation on Tottenham fans through the ages……

The proud attitude among the workers at The Royal Arsenal Armament and Ammuniton factory in Woolwich that founded Arsenal FC in 1886 – Arsenal, a name that only be said when standing up – may to some sounds ridiculous, or laughable even. But I think it’s from this proud attitude the AFC Hate originate (latest seen last night at Spurs stadium). Especially since the 1930s, when the Gunners start to win, and win, and win… Only the WW2 could put an end to that bl**dy winning. It took an Adolf Hitler to stop Arsenal from winning the league. The Royal Arsenal Factory took their part in fighting back though. Hitler lost. For those who lack the elementary qualities of social behavior and respect for other people, the Royal Arsenal attitude must be hard to understand and to deal with, and you have to feel sorry for all those who don’t and can’t. I mean, if the alternative to decency and respect, is to only find joy and a reason to be happy – to laugh! – at others mistakes and misfortunes, then it’s sad. What an awful life! If life at all. It sounds like “living” in a place deep down in the inferno of Dante Alighieri. Or in some kind of eternal kindergarten for children who never got the chance to grow up. But try to understand the Tottenham fans! When this season started they thought it was their time to shine, after that disgustingly brilliant 22/23 season for Arsenal, now it was their turn to be proud and go shouting in the streets. If I remember right Spurs won eight of the first ten matches and tied two – 26 points and the top of the table! Wow! Here we come! Still everyone knew that it was just an illusion. As the season goes on and injuries comes, the Tottenham squade won’t be strong enough, they will fall – and they did. And how. Now at the end of the season the club is a ruin, on and off the pitch. And The Arsenal came, passed them, and sailed away. It’s almost 30 points between the two so called rivals from north London. But there will never be any true rivalry as long as Spurs fans behave self-destructively. And they don’t “hurt Arsenal” with their silly cheering and laughter at lost games, they only hurt themselves. Jimmy Greaves is the best Tottenham player ever, far better than for example Harry Kane who never won anything with the club, Greaves once wrote: “Arsenal have class. I remember when I was at Spurs, the Arsenal players would arrive for matches in their navy blazers with the gold gun emblem sown into their pockets and grey slacks. We couldn’t match their ground with that beautiful main entrance, marble halls and spiral staircase. Even in 1961 when we won the double, we were never as big as a club as Arsenal.” An honest confession from a great man. Jack Foolish

Well, there’s only one question let to ask – WHAT DO WE THINK OF TOTTENHAM?

