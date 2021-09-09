Tottenham fans would ‘be happy’ for former star to join Arsenal

Paul Robinson has claimed that Tottenham fans would be happy to see former defender Serge Aurier join Arsenal, despite their rivalry.

The right-back agreed to cut ties with the north London club this summer despite not finding a new club for the former PSG man, and remains a free agent at present.

Aurier was linked with a move to Spurs fierce rivals Arsenal in recent weeks, despite the club signing Takehiro Tomiyasu on Deadline Day, while Hector Bellerin was allowed to leave on loan to Real Betis.

Paul Robinson insists that Tottenham fans wouldn’t care if the 28 year-old moved to the Emirates however, claiming that some would even be happy to see him end up there.

“I don’t think Serge Aurier spent long enough or did well enough at Spurs to build up a rapport with the fans,” Robinson told the Football Insider. “If I’m honest, I don’t think they would not be too worried about him moving across north London.

“His defending is questionable at times and we saw that too often at Spurs. And for that reason a lot of fans would probably send him over there with their best wishes. Some would probably even be happy if he went there.

“I cannot see him being a player who comes back and haunts Spurs in the future.”

I completely understand what Robinson is saying, in that I don’t really want to see Aurier wear our famous red & white jersey, and wouldn’t see his arrival as a positive one.

It is telling that at only 28 years-old he is struggling to find a new club, despite previously playing first-team roles for clubs such as Spurs and PSG…

Would you welcome the free signing of Aurier?

Patrick