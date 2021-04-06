Tottenham finally get a trophy – from a defeat at Arsenal

Spurs finally win something!

For many Arsenal fans one of the highlights of any season will be managing to get the better of our North London rivals..

But for the first time in a long time Spurs fans also have something to smile about this season. They managed to get a trophy into one of their players dusty cabinets.

Erik Lamela has taken home the Budweisers goal of the month trophy for March, for his, and even I will admit it, stunning Rabona chip goal to put them 1-0 up against us in the North London derby. In doing so Erik has become “only the second Argentinian” to pick up the award, after Manuel Lanzini did so for his long range strike for West Ham against Spurs in October last year.

He was chosen by a mix of the public vote and a panel of experts decisions, also beating seven other candidates in taking it home.

Lamela spoke about the shock on the brilliance of his goal and added on the Spurs website: “That the “rabona” finish has always come natural to him.” But “In the moment I didn’t think too much, I just started running and celebrating the goal – I was very emotional.”

Although the Tottenham players and Erik’s happiness and emotions was short lived I am sure he couldn’t stop crying after the game as Arsenal fought back to win 2-1 on the day thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard and Alex Lacazette.

So although we won on the day it is very nice to see that Spurs finally have a trophy in their club but they do have a long way to go to catch up to us hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman