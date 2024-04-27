Tottenham gets two fitness boosts ahead of North London Derby

Tottenham has been handed a fitness boost ahead of their game against Arsenal this weekend, with two of their key players recovering from injury in time for the match.

Arsenal visits Spurs, keen to maintain their superb away form this year. They know their rivals will make life difficult for them.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side still needs to secure a win, and they have shown that they are capable of winning games on hostile grounds in recent weeks.

Spurs are fighting to secure a spot in the Champions League next season and will be eager to secure a home win.

Their chances of achieving that have been boosted by the return to fitness of Richarlison and Pedro Porro, as revealed by their manager.

“Pedro and Richy trained well this week so are both available,” Ange Postecoglou said to Spursplay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will be a stubborn team to face and will relish the chance to end our title hopes just as Everton ended Liverpool’s in midweek.

It is a game we must win and no matter who plays for Spurs, we have to give our best.

We trust our players to do a good job in that game, as we have done in other London Derbies over the last two seasons.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…