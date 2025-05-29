Tottenham has been given a chance to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leroy Sane throughout the summer, but recent developments suggest he could continue his career at Tottenham instead. The German international is edging closer to free agency, with just over a month left on his current deal at Bayern Munich.

Despite expressing a desire to stay in Bavaria, Sane has been unable to finalise an extension with Bayern, which has led to speculation about a move to the Premier League. Arsenal are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, especially given Mikel Arteta’s previous working relationship with him during their time at Manchester City.

Arsenal reluctant to make a formal move

Although Sane has been identified as a potential attacking option, Arsenal have yet to make a concrete move for the winger. The club is searching for reinforcements in forward areas, but there seems to be a clear preference for other targets. Arteta is expected to make changes to his front line, but it is likely those adjustments will focus on younger or more versatile options.

A report from Fichajes suggests Tottenham have now entered the conversation and may be taking the lead in the race for Sane. The article claims the winger has been offered to Spurs, who are looking to bolster their squad after winning the Europa League.

Sane may not fit Arsenal’s current vision

While Sane remains a talented and effective player, Arsenal appear comfortable letting their city rivals pursue him. The club seems to be focused on building a younger, more dynamic attacking unit and may feel that Sane does not align with that vision.

If he joins Spurs, it will not significantly impact Arsenal’s plans, as he is not viewed as a top target. The Gunners are likely to remain focused on players who better suit their long-term strategy.

