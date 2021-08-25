Tottenham hold talks to sign long term Arsenal target

Tottenham is interested in signing Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar and they have held informal talks with his representatives, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they also considered a move for him in this transfer window.

The Gunners were keen to sign him last summer before they moved for Thomas Partey instead.

The Frenchman remained in France and helped Lyon to challenge unsuccessfully for the Ligue 1 title.

With two years left on his current deal, they are now keen to cash in on him and he could move to England.

Arsenal has just landed Martin Odegaard which could see them not spend again in this transfer window.

They will probably want to return for him next summer, but Tottenham may have signed him by then with the report claiming that the Lilywhites spoke with his reps and informed them of their intention to sign him.

However, one thing that could prove a stumbling block is his desire to play for a Champions League club, something both North London rivals cannot offer him.

The Gunners have started this season poorly and they might have to sign some more players before this transfer window closes.