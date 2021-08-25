Tottenham hold talks to sign long term Arsenal target

Tottenham is interested in signing Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar and they have held informal talks with his representatives, according to Sky Sports.
The midfielder has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they also considered a move for him in this transfer window.
The Gunners were keen to sign him last summer before they moved for Thomas Partey instead.
The Frenchman remained in France and helped Lyon to challenge unsuccessfully for the Ligue 1 title.
With two years left on his current deal, they are now keen to cash in on him and he could move to England.
Arsenal has just landed Martin Odegaard which could see them not spend again in this transfer window.
They will probably want to return for him next summer, but Tottenham may have signed him by then with the report claiming that the Lilywhites spoke with his reps and informed them of their intention to sign him.
However, one thing that could prove a stumbling block is his desire to play for a Champions League club, something both North London rivals cannot offer him.
The Gunners have started this season poorly and they might have to sign some more players before this transfer window closes.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I have watched Aouar Play. and i can say he is the guy we need in midfield. we need creative players like Aoaur.
Arteta is overly negative in his play style. He sets out his team not to lose. He is very begative. We play boring football and still lose matches
With two loan places allowed we can still add a
RB and AM on a try and see basis
with out undue finacial pressure.
May be we can loan Aouar on a loan.
How about we swap Torreira for Aouar?
You do realise that even before covid Arsenals income dropped dramatically don’t you? They just spent almost £130 million they don’t have any more money that’s probably it for two years. A club that is now the fifth placed club in terms of revenue and reach can only splash that much cash once every 5 or so years. In order to spend more next year they need to get CL football and that’s not a tall order they need a miracle. After the next game they will be 3 and 0 and firmly at the base of the table.
Let’s try to bring Aouar on a loan deal
What terrible reporting. First he says Arsenal will not be signing any new player then he says they will a paragraph later. Calling him a hack would be kind.
As for Arsenal Target do me a favour they don’t go fo r good players they pay twice the going rate for average players aka White