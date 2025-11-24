Tottenham Hotspur hit a new low in crushing North London derby defeat

Arsenal produced a scintillating performance to dispatch a hapless Spurs side on Sunday, a loss that has seen them set an unwanted record. Mikel Arteta headed into the encounter for one reason, literally, and that was to secure all three points. Indeed, 4 to 1 was the eventual scoreline as Eberechi Eze put in his best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far. There was a feeling among observers that he would score against a club he rejected last summer, but no one expected the former Crystal Palace man to be the first Gunner to net a Premier League hat trick against our bitter rivals. He did just that on Sunday, condemning Spurs to a humiliating defeat.

Spurs Hit Historic Low In Expected Goals

Moving away from Eze’s derby heroics and on to Tottenham’s lacklustre display, our close neighbours set an unwanted record in the 4 to 1 defeat. As per The xG Philosophy on X, Spurs registered their lowest ever expected goals tally on record, a feat they also managed against Chelsea earlier in the month. They created just 0.06 worth of xG and it came from only three shots. In fact, it took them until the fifty fifth minute to register their first shot of any kind. Unfortunately for Martin Zubimendi and Arsenal, it led to a quite unavoidable goal. Spurs had broken the record earlier this month against Chelsea, creating 0.10 expected goals in that encounter. It was a new low for Thomas Frank and Tottenham against the Gunners.

Arsenal Excellence Or Tottenham Ineptitude

This is a snapshot of just how negatively Spurs came to the Emirates to play. There was a question of whether we were at our absolute best or Spurs were poor. Elements of the two contributed to the result, but I would say the latter outweighed the former by a country mile.

Your thoughts Gooners? It’s a nice little number isn’t it?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…