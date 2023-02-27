Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Tottenham is leading Arsenal in the race for La Liga defender

Arsenal is reportedly still interested in Villarreal’s Pau Torres despite adding Jakub Kiwior to their squad in the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and it could be because they have added some fresh talents to their squad in the last few transfer windows.

To remain in the top four every season is a tough task, but if you continue to improve your squad, you will have a good chance of achieving that.

That is what Arsenal has done so far, but Team Talk reveals they are behind Tottenham in the race to sign Torres.

Most European clubs want the defender, but the Gunners and Spurs seem to be his most serious suitor in England and will go head-to-head to add him to their squad.

Torres has been one of the finest Spanish defenders in the last few seasons and his present club knows it is just a matter of time before he leaves them.

However, if we are keen on him, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money because the highest bidder will win the race.

Spurs have backed Antonio Conte with very good signings, so we cannot underrate them.

