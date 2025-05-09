Tottenham is now looking to beat Arsenal to sign coveted defender

Dean Huijsen is making headlines for his exceptional performances at Bournemouth, establishing himself as one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. The Spanish international’s standout displays have garnered interest from top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal among the clubs leading the charge to secure his services.

Arsenal’s Interest and the Release Clause

Huijsen’s impressive form has placed him firmly on the radar of several major clubs, and Arsenal is reportedly one of the frontrunners in the race for his signature. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their defence, and Huijsen fits the profile of a player they would like to add to their squad. However, Bournemouth is not likely to make it easy for potential suitors, as they have inserted a release clause into his contract, ensuring that only clubs willing to meet this predetermined fee will be able to sign the defender.

Although Arsenal remains one of the most prominent clubs interested in Huijsen, the competition is expected to increase, especially as he is still focused on finishing the season strongly with his current team. A decision regarding his future is likely to be made after the season concludes, with the defender concentrating on his on-field performances for the time being.

Competition from Tottenham Hotspur

The race for Huijsen’s signature has grown even more intense with Tottenham joining the competition. According to Football Insider, Tottenham’s interest in the Spanish defender has intensified, and they are now looking to beat Arsenal to the punch. With the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League through the Europa League, Tottenham can present an attractive proposition to Huijsen, offering the defender the chance to compete at the highest level in European football.

Given Tottenham’s confidence in their future, they could very well appeal to Huijsen, especially as both North London clubs continue to battle for his signature. Despite the fierce competition, Huijsen is unlikely to make a decision on his future until after the season ends. His desire for playing time and assurances about his role within any new club will play a significant part in his decision-making process.

