Tottenham join the fight for Gabriel Jesus to try and gazump Arsenal and Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus has been the most talked about Arsenal target since long before the transfer window even opened, but with nothing signed or sealed yet after two weeks of the transfer window being open, it would appear that it is not so clearcut after all.

The Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is of the opinion that it a straight fight between Arsenal and Chelsea. He told TalkSport “At the moment it looks like Arsenal or Chelsea.

“I’d be delighted if Arsenal got Jesus, that would be a great signing. The only thing going for Arsenal in this situation is Arteta. He might know him a little bit better.

“Now he’s the manager I’m going to take a chance and go to Arsenal, but that would be a fantastic signing. He’d be leading the line every single week.”

But today it is being reported by AS in Spain that Tottenham have had talks with Jesus as well this week, with the report stating: Yesterday, as AS learned, there were contacts between the Tottenham board and the striker’s entourage. The Spurs want to sign him, but his economic proposal, at the moment, is lower than that of Arsenal.

Obviously the attraction with Chelsea is that Jesus will practically guaranteed to get Champions League football and a good chance to win many trophies, but as Lukaku and Werner have found out recently, Chelsea will not guarantee anyone game time unless they are performing better than the competition for the striker spots.

Also at Tottenham, Jesus will be competing for a place in the front line with Kane and Son, but if Antonio Conte thinks he could be useful to swap around to change his tactics at times, especially with the Champions League to deal with as well, he will definitely play regularly.

But we have heard that Jesus would prefer to play in the Champions League, but he also wants to play regularly every week, which he is more likely to do at Arsenal (we think), and he may believe in Arteta’s project after working with him at City.

Jesus obviously has some thinking to do, but it doesn’t look like he is certain to come to Arsenal, and the longer the uncertainty goes on, the more nervous Arteta and Edu is going to get….

