Tottenham joins Arsenal in race to sign Turkish teenager

Besiktas youngster Semih Kılıçsoy is gaining the attention of more Premier League clubs, with Arsenal expressing interest in adding him to their squad.

The 18-year-old is the latest player being developed at the Turkish club, and teams across Europe are closely monitoring his progress.

Arsenal, known for having some of the finest young players in Europe, led by manager Mikel Arteta, is an appealing destination for emerging talents. However, they are not the only Premier League side impressed by Semih Kılıçsoy.

The attacker has scored nine goals in 14 league games in Turkey this season, an impressive feat for a player who has recently broken into the first team.

According to a report on Sport Witness, his excellent form has also caught the attention of Tottenham, who are now keen on bringing him to North London.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to compete for his signature if he decides to make a move during the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters in our group now, and more will join in the future, but our current team needs more experienced players.

We want to start winning trophies and have to target players with experience in winning silverware at their current clubs.

