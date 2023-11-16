Tottenham joins Arsenal in the race for Portuguese midfielder

Arsenal is facing stiff competition in their pursuit of Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves for the January transfer window. The midfielder has been a target for Arsenal since his time at Wolves in the Premier League, and their interest has persisted.

While Newcastle United was initially considered a potential destination for Neves, it appears they may not be able to secure his return to England. This has opened the door for both Arsenal and Tottenham to vie for his signature.

Football365 reports that Tottenham has also expressed interest in adding Neves to their squad in the upcoming transfer window. Both Arsenal and Spurs have had strong starts to the season and believe that Neves could be a valuable addition to maintain their competitive positions in the second half of the season.

The competition between the two North London clubs adds an interesting dynamic to the transfer pursuit of Neves in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are in a better position than Tottenham, historically, we are also playing in the Champions League at the moment, so it is hard for Spurs to win the race ahead of us.

But that does not mean we should be relaxed about our pursuit because he may even prefer to join a team that does not have continental engagement.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…