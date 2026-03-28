Tottenham joins Arsenal in the race for top La Liga star

Arsenal have been joined by Tottenham in the race to sign Brahim Diaz, with both North London clubs aiming to strengthen their squads at the end of the season. The attacker is expected to attract significant interest as Real Madrid continue to reshape their squad, a process that could require the departure of some current players.

Diaz has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and the Gunners remain keen to secure his signature. They regard him as one of the most talented attacking players potentially available in the upcoming transfer window, and there is a belief that he could be open to a move.

North London Rivalry for Diaz

Arsenal see Diaz as a player capable of enhancing their attacking options, drawing comparisons to Martin Odegaard, who made a similar switch and has since thrived at the club. There is optimism that Diaz could follow a comparable path and make a strong impact in North London.

However, as reported by Sports Boom, Tottenham have now entered the race, creating direct competition for his signature. Despite their struggles this season, Spurs are confident of maintaining their top-flight status and are preparing to act if the opportunity arises.

Their interest adds a new dimension to the situation, with both clubs aiming to convince the player that they represent the best option for his future development.

Decision Factors and Competition

Tottenham believe they could offer Diaz a more prominent role within its squad, potentially guaranteeing greater playing time. This could be a decisive factor, particularly given the level of competition for places at Arsenal.

Financial considerations may also influence the outcome, as Spurs could attempt to match or exceed any salary offered by their bitter rivals. Such an approach might increase their chances of persuading the player to choose their project.

Ultimately, Diaz’s decision is likely to depend on a combination of sporting ambition, playing opportunities, and financial terms, with both clubs expected to present compelling cases in the summer.