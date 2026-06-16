Tottenham joins race to spoil Arsenal’s plans for top midfielder

Sandro Tonali is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal, but the Gunners now face competition from Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and has continued to impress with a series of influential performances. His composure in possession, defensive awareness and ability to dictate the tempo of matches have enhanced his reputation as one of the most complete players in his position.

It is therefore no surprise that several leading clubs in England and across Europe have been monitoring his situation. Tonali is widely regarded as a player capable of making an immediate impact at the highest level, and his profile has attracted admirers from several ambitious sides.

Arsenal Face Increasing Competition

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had previously been considered Arsenal’s main rivals in the pursuit of Tonali, despite Newcastle United having no desire to part ways with one of their most important players.

However, the list of interested clubs continues to grow. Romano claims that Tottenham have now entered the race after Roberto De Zerbi identified Tonali as a key target to strengthen his squad. The North London club are looking to build on their recent progress and return to the Champions League as soon as possible.

De Zerbi played an important role in helping Tottenham avoid relegation, and the club are now prepared to support him in the transfer market by pursuing high-calibre additions who can elevate the standard of the team.

Tonali Remains Highly Valued

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Tonali and will be eager to ensure they do not miss out on a player they view as one of the best midfielders currently operating in England.

Newcastle’s reluctance to sell remains a significant obstacle, and any club hoping to secure his signature would likely face a difficult negotiation process. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s admiration for the Italian appears undiminished.

Adding Tonali to a squad that has already won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal even further. Whether that possibility becomes a reality may depend on Newcastle’s willingness to listen to offers and the determination of Tonali’s growing list of suitors.

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