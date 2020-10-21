Tottenham legend sides with Ozil as fall out with Arsenal continues

Gary Lineker reckons that being omitted from the Arsenal team that will play competitive games this season can be soul-destroying for Mesut Ozil.

His comments come after the Gunners axed the German midfielder from their Europa League and Premier League team for this season.

Ozil signed a mammoth deal with the Gunners in 2018 and his performances haven’t been top-notch since that time.

The German was sidelined during the final months of Unai Emery’s reign and he was only restored when Mikel Arteta was named the club’s manager.

However, after some poor performances for the team, the Spaniard also gave up on him and started to build his team without the World Cup winner.

Arsenal told him to leave the club in the transfer window, but he remained determined to earn all the money from his current deal.

The club has now decided not to name him in any of their teams for competitions this season.

He released a statement accusing the club of lacking loyalty and vowing to fight on.

The controversial Lineker has backed Ozil but that was to be expected, the former England international has developed a reputation for some of the statements he has made on Twitter, especially on political issues, he is also very highly paid for sitting on his backside presenting MOTD so he probably has an affinity with Ozil of some sort.