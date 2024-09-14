Tottenham legend worried that Arsenal “could score a few” against Postecoglu’s high lines

Given that Arsenal will not be at their strongest in their match against Tottenham Hotspurs, with key players missing, the Gunners may simply have to exploit Spurs’ flaws rather than go at the game head-on and try to play their game.

Even without Micky Van de Ven and possibly Dominic Solanke, Spurs have a strong squad capable of challenging Arsenal. Many believe Spurs, who will be without their dream midfield trio on paper for this season, have a better chance of winning the derby after failing to win the last four meetings.

Well, former Spurs striker Robbie Keane has demonstrated how Arsenal, as defensively assured as they are, can exploit his former side’s primary vulnerability and just nick the winning goal in that derby. Many have observed that Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs insist on playing with a high line, pushing the defence line as high as possible. Keane believes Arsenal should aim to exploit this and score goals because Spurs’ style allows them to be easily passed.

“You just don’t know what team is going to turn up,” said Keane on Seaman Says.

“When I look at Arsenal, they just look solid; they’re not conceding goals, whereas the way Spurs play and they’re always high lines.

“To be fair, he (Ange Postecoglou) takes risks; it’s good to watch, but if Arsenal (or other) top teams are performing, they could score a few against him; that’s my only worry.”

To exploit Spurs’ high defensive line, Arsenal’s assault must be quick and prepared to play on the counter. Bukayo Saka and fellow forwards must be able to time their runs with Jorginho and Thomas Partey forward passes precisely so that they reach their target.

Even if Arteta instructs his team to exploit Spurs’ weaknesses, Arsenal must just find a way to come out on top in the NLD to keep their title hopes alive.

Darren N

