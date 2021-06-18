Tottenham looking to scupper Arsenal’s plans for Premier League defender

Tottenham wants to sign Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and it could spoil Arsenal’s plans for the England Under 21 star.

Lamptey has emerged as one of the leading right-backs in England in recent seasons and he has caught the attention of several top teams.

Arsenal plans to bring him to the Emirates as the replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has been tipped to leave the Gunners after a decade of service having joined them from Barcelona as a 16-year-old in 2011.

The Gunners will add new players to their squad and Lamptey could be a better player than their current options at right-back.

The Daily Mail says Spurs also want to sign him and they already have a source of money to spend on his signature.

The Lilywhites will sell Serge Aurier this summer as the Ivorian continues to underperform.

He is set for a return to PSG where he would be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino.

If they manage to offload him, they will use the money from his transfer to land Lamptey.

Brighton knows they have one of the best full-backs in the country on their hands and they have tied him down to a contract until 2025.

This gives them the chance to demand a huge transfer fee for his sale.