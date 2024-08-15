Tottenham looks to steal serial winner from under Arsenal’s noses

Kingsley Coman is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal, as Bayern Munich is making him available for permanent or loan transfers.

Their new manager, Vincent Kompany, considers Coman surplus to requirements and is willing to part with the serial winner.

Coman is one of the most successful players of all time, with a record of major trophies, and Arsenal is keen on signing him.

A loan move would allow the Gunners to assess whether he fits their system before committing to a permanent transfer.

However, Arsenal now faces competition for his signature, as a report from Football365 indicates that Tottenham has also entered the race.

Spurs’ manager, Ange Postecoglou, favours playing with fast wingers, which could make Coman a good fit for his system.

Tottenham will aim to outmanoeuvre Arsenal to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

This means they will need to persuade Coman to choose them over a team competing in the Champions League.

Coman might also prefer a move to the Emirates, given that Arsenal appears closer to winning a trophy compared to Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coman is a top winger, and we could borrow him for a season so that he can act as a deputy to Bukayo Saka.

