Tottenham makes contact to hijack Arsenal’s move for midfielder

Arsenal are continuing to assess options to strengthen their squad and have identified Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic as a player of strong interest. However, the Gunners are facing serious competition for his signature, with Tottenham also closely monitoring his situation. Both clubs view him as a high-quality prospect capable of developing into a key player at the highest level.

Stankovic began his development at Inter Milan, a club where his father is regarded as an icon, before making the move to Club Brugge in order to gain regular senior football. That decision has proven effective, as he has established himself as one of the standout performers at the Belgian club. His consistency and maturity on the pitch have ensured that he continues to deliver positive performances whenever selected.

Arsenal tracking development closely

Arsenal’s interest reflects their broader strategy of identifying emerging talents who can enhance the squad over time. The club believe Stankovic is a top-level prospect worth monitoring closely and is expected to continue following his progress. While Arsenal already possess several established players in midfield, they value competition and depth, and see potential in adding players who can grow within their system.

From the player’s perspective, the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal would represent a significant step. Confidence in his own ability suggests he would back himself to succeed if the club decide he is good enough to make the move. Arsenal’s reputation for developing players further strengthens their appeal as a potential destination.

Tottenham rivalry adds pressure

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration, with Tottenham also firmly in the race. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Lilywhites have been tracking Stankovic for several months and are keen to bring him into their squad. Their interest adds a competitive edge to the situation, turning the pursuit into a direct rivalry between North London clubs.

Tottenham are believed to be confident in their chances, particularly if they can persuade Stankovic that regular game time would be more readily available to him. With both clubs offering different pathways and opportunities, the decision could ultimately come down to where the midfielder feels his development would be best served. An intense battle is expected as both sides look to secure his signature.