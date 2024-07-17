Tottenham moves ahead of Arsenal in race for Premier League striker

For several months, Arsenal were leading the race to sign Ivan Toney, but their interest waned after he received a suspension that sidelined him for a few months.

He missed the first half of last season but returned to action in the latter part as a key player for Brentford. Despite not scoring many goals, his performances earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Toney is expected to depart Brentford this summer. However, in recent weeks, Arsenal has not appeared as the likely destination for him.

According to a report in The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur has emerged as the frontrunner to secure Toney’s signature. The Lilywhites are in search of a new striker this summer, with Toney identified as their top target.

Tottenham views him as a quality striker with Premier League experience who could excel in their squad. Toney is reportedly open to the move and will not wait for Arsenal if Spurs can reach an agreement with Brentford for his transfer.

Toney remains one of the best strikers we can add to our squad, and he has a lot of Premier League experience, but we probably will not get a lot of goals from him.

