Tottenham named as Arsenal’s main rivals for a top-four place

Tottenham is Arsenal’s major rival for a place in the top four now, as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to impress.

The Gunners are currently fourth on the league table and have a game in hand on third-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham have been chasing the same fourth spot with the Gunners for months now.

It means Mikel Arteta’s side has had to get win after win to remain in the spot.

Their latest victory over Watford has left them in the driving seat to finish in the last Champions League spot.

However, Spurs are also doing well and have started to clock up the wins in the Premier League recently.

The Daily Mail reckons Antonio Conte’s men have become the main contender Arsenal has for the fourth spot because the Lilywhites have improved.

Considering that Tottenham has played a game more than Arsenal, the Gunners are still in the driving seat.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been in great form since the start of this year and it seems it will only get better.

However, we need to avoid complacency and also win our tough matches against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea before the campaign ends.